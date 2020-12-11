Construction underway for Fort Smith VA center

A new 34,000 square foot VA Clinic is being built and will be able to serve thousands of veterans in the area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Veterans Healthcare System of Ozark broke ground on the new Veteran Affairs office in Fort Smith this week.

Down Phoenix Avenue, right alongside the Air National Guard Base, a new 34,000 square foot VA Clinic is being built and will be able to serve thousands of veterans in the area.

Right now, veterans are having to drive to Fayetteville or Little Rock for healthcare services. Locals say a trip for a simple procedure could take all day.

“A lot of veterans can’t drive, so they have to get someone to drive them up there, or there’s a VA van but they have to get someone to volunteer to drive the van, so they’ll probably spend the whole day in Fayetteville for one thing,” said Army veteran Jesse Lewis.

Hearing, eye care, audiology, laboratory and radiology services are coming with this center, along with a new diabetic center and more rooms dedicated to women veterans. The current VA facility only has nine exam rooms, the new office will triple that number with 27 consultation rooms.

Veterans say they looking forward to the construction of the new office, and it’s been a long time coming.