Construction begins for new dog park, playground in Bentonville

About 1.8 acres of newly developed space at Orchards Park in Bentonville will be dedicated to the new dog park and playground.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Construction is underway for a new park for your kids and furry friends in Bentonville.

The Orchards Park Dog Park & Playground is the city's second dog park and playground installation. It's located on J Street and John DeShields Boulevard and sits directly across from Crystal Bridges Museum.

The 1.8-acre park will have dedicated sections for both small and large dogs and covered shade structures, trees, and fun crawl sections. There will also be climbing challenges for canine companions.

The new playground includes features for kids of all ages with swings, a permanent chime and percussion area, benches and picnic tables.

The project is estimated to be complete this summer. The pond, pavilion, public gardens, and adjacent sidewalk will remain open throughout construction.

