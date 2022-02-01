Summer opening planned for new Fort Smith dog park

The plan is to design and construct the dog park on 24 acres on Fort Chaffee Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, adjacent to the Sebastian County soccer fields.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Details of a collaborative effort by the city of Fort Smith, Sebastian County and the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Area (FCRA) plans for a new dog park slated to open this summer in Chaffee Crossing were released Monday (Jan. 30).

Representatives of the three said they plan to design and construct the dog park on 24 acres on Fort Chaffee Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, adjacent to the Sebastian County soccer fields.

“This new dog park replaces the former park at the Fort Smith airport. We plan to provide a unique, fun and comprehensive landscape for Fort Smith’s furry and beloved family members. Our city cares deeply about pets. Our parks staff works hard to be inclusive and integrate the best pet amenities possible into our parks so Fort Smith residents enjoy the highest quality of life,” said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The design aspect of the park is underway, spearheaded by FCRA, which is contributing some of the land for the project as is Sebastian County.

