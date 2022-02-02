Dr. Compton Native Tree & Plant Sale returns to Bentonville in March

The fundraising event will have over 50 varieties of native trees and plants for customers to purchase.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Compton Native Tree & Plant Sale is returning to Bentonville this March.

This fundraising event is part of a celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River at Compton Gardens & Arboretum. It will go on from March 28 to April 1 and walk-ups are welcome.

Over 50 varieties of native trees and plants will be available for customers to purchase. If you would like to have your spot saved and get one on one guidance from experienced staff, you can book an appointment for free. Click here to book an appointment.

You can learn more about nature through the following activities.

Learn about native plants at Compton Gardens & Arboretum every Saturday in March. This program will allow participants to explore the native plant history of the Buffalo River country, which plants are right for their garden, how to make a pollinator garden, and more.

Buffalo River Float – greenway art by local artist Brandon Bullette

You can experience a commemorative mural, on the Razorback Greenway inspired by the natural elements found along the Buffalo National River and Dr. Neil Compton, the man behind saving it.

Documentary Premiere

First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure explores the rich history behind the saving of the Buffalo River and its designation as the first National River.