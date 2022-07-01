New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’

Howie outlines three pillars for broadband expansion: infrastructure, affordability, and digital literacy, or knowing what can be done with affordable broadband.

ARKANSAS, USA — The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”

“Since 2020, the [broadband] office has awarded $392 million in grants, which is fantastic. That’s actually a number that would lead a lot of states and lead the nation in the amount that we’ve given out. But moving forward, we have to do more than that,” he said.

