Murder suspect arrested in Benton County

NOEL, Mo. — The Noel Marshall's Office and the McDonald County Sheriff's Office were called to the Noel Heights Apartments Sunday (Nov. 22) morning in response to possible shots fired and disturbance call. This was at around 10:05 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they checked the area and were directed to an apartment second floor. When checking the apartment, officers found a male lying with apparent gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officers determined the male was deceased.

After some interviews, deputies found the suspect had fled the apartment complex. The suspect was identified and a bolo was put out on him and the vehicle he was driving.

The suspect was located in Benton County several hours later and was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to pending notification of family members. The suspect's name is also being withheld until formal charges are filed.