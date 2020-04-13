Mayor proclaims Apr. 13 'Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day' in the city of Fayetteville

Officer Carr, badge number 413, served the citizens of Fayetteville with loyalty, dedication, and courage for two and a half years.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mayor Lioneld Jordan delivered a proclamation in honor of Officer Stephen Carr at 8 a.m. Monday morning (Apr. 13).

Officer Stephen Paul Carr began working for the Fayetteville Police Department on Apr. 24, 2017 and was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 7, 2019.

"Officer Carr, badge number 413, served the citizens of Fayetteville with loyalty, dedication, and courage for two and a half years," stated Mayor Jordan.

Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day Proclamation Join us on Monday, 4/13, at 8AM for an address from Fayetteville, Arkansas Mayor Lioneld Jordan on Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day in the city of Fayetteville, AR! Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Monday, April 13, 2020

Officer Carr was born in Spring, TX on Sep.12,1992 and grew up in Woodlands, TX with his sister and parents.

After high school, Stephen attended college at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

He played football and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Finance.

He moved to Fayetteville to accept a job at Sam's Club and to be closer to his girlfriend.

In 2017 he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and fulfill his life long dream of becoming a police officer.