Mayor proclaims Apr. 13 'Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day' in the city of Fayetteville

Officer Carr, badge number 413, served the citizens of Fayetteville with loyalty, dedication, and courage for two and a half years.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mayor Lioneld Jordan delivered a proclamation in honor of Officer Stephen Carr at 8 a.m. Monday morning (Apr. 13).

Officer Stephen Paul Carr began working for the Fayetteville Police Department on Apr. 24, 2017 and was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 7, 2019.

"Officer Carr, badge number 413, served the citizens of Fayetteville with loyalty, dedication, and courage for two and a half years," stated Mayor Jordan.

Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day Proclamation

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Monday, April 13, 2020

Officer Carr was born in Spring, TX on Sep.12,1992 and grew up in Woodlands, TX with his sister and parents.

After high school, Stephen attended college at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

He played football and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Finance.

He moved to Fayetteville to accept a job at Sam's Club and to be closer to his girlfriend.

In 2017 he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and fulfill his life long dream of becoming a police officer.

Credit: Fayetteville Police Dept.
Stephen Paul Carr was a son to his father Paul and late mother Tonya. He was a big brother to Kristin, a boyfriend to Madi and a friend to many.

Mayor Jordan closed the proclamation stating, "Officer Carr badge number 413, served his community and fellow officers with pride, bravery, and dedication. May he rest peacefully knowing that he is greatly loved and will never be forgotten. I Lioneld Jordan, Mayor of the great city of Fayetteville, Arkansas do hereby proclaim April 13, 2020, as 'Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day' in Fayetteville, AR."

