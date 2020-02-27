April 13 declared Officer Stephen Carr day in Fayetteville

Police and Fayetteville city officials are dedicating April 13 to fallen Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was shot and killed outside the Fayetteville Police Station.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Police Department are dedicating April 13 as Stephen Carr Day.

Officer Carr was ambushed and killed outside the Fayetteville Police Station last December.

A celebration of Carr's life will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center.

Speakers at the event will include Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

A moment of silence will be held at 4:13 p.m. 413 represents Officer Carr's badge number he received when he became a police officer.

Post-celebration, activities and fundraisers will be hosted by the Dickson Street Entertainment District.

Any fundraiser earnings or donations can be taken to any NWA Bank OZK's "Stephen Carr Memorial Fund" account. All money raised will go toward the Stephen Carr Memorial at the new Fayetteville police headquarters.

Donations can also be mailed to Bank OZK, 1549 E. Joyce Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Fayetteville police ask you to email COP@fayetteville-ar.gov about what you are doing to celebrate 413 Day.