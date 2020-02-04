7Brew added "The 413" to drink menu in memory of Officer Stephen Carr

Officer Carr ordered this drink regularly at the beginning of his shift and some of the staff had his order memorized.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville drive-thru coffee shop, 7Brew has added a new drink to their menu in honor of Officer Stephen Carr, badge #413.

The drink is blended or iced "Blueberry-Pomegranate Red Bull," and 7Brew now calls it “The 413.”

