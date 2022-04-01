UA Walton College ranks No. 36 among public schools in latest MBA ranking

The UA’s MBA program is the only Arkansas school included in the magazine’s ranking.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its latest ranking of graduate programs, U.S. News & World Report lists the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business as the 36th best business school among public business colleges in the nation and 64th in its combined public and private list.

The UA’s MBA program is the only Arkansas school included in the magazine’s ranking.

In a news release Wednesday (April 13), the UA said the recognition positions the Walton MBA in the top 13% of all U.S. MBA programs. U.S. News & World Report also ranked the Walton MBA supply chain track 10th best among public MBA programs and 13th overall.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.