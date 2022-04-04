UAMS launches program for expecting mothers in Northwest Arkansas

The new program called CenteringPregnancy helps expecting mothers with their regular prenatal health checkups and provides group learning and sharing options.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Science (UAMS) is working with the UAMS Family Medical Center in Fayetteville to provide soon-to-be parents with resources, group education and supplies.

The new program called CenteringPregnancy helps women with their regular prenatal health checkups and provides group learning and sharing options.

UAMS says the program can help moms build bonds with other mothers and helps them become more involved in their health care so they can better prepare for the birth of their child.

The program is available for pregnant UAMS Family Medical Center patients.

“The CenteringPregnancy program is a great way for moms to bond during pregnancy and develop a strong support system that will benefit them through birth and after,” said Krista Langston, Community Health and Research’s senior director of community programs. Pregnancy can be incredibly challenging, and we’re excited to help mothers navigate their care so they can have healthier pregnancies.”

Participants in the program are also given a Pack ‘n’ Play, a stroller, a diaper bag, a car seat and more.

CenteringPregnancy is available in English, Spanish and Marshallese. Click here to learn more about the program or to fill out an interest form.

