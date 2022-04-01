U of A alumna makes $6M donation to alma mater

The money will support a new student success center on the Fayetteville campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The chief executive of a Tennessee-based food production company is donating $6 million to her alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

The school announced on March 18 a $6 million gift from alumna Cordia Harrington of Franklin, Tenn., the CEO of Crown Bakeries. The money will support a new student success center on the Fayetteville campus. The 70,000-square-foot facility opened recently between Memorial Hall and Old Main as a hub for academic, financial and social support for students.

With the donation, in addition to future gifts from Harrington, the center will be renamed The Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence. In a news release, the UA referenced the facility shorthand as The CORD (Create Opportunities, Reach Dreams). UA officials held a dedication event for the facility on Friday (April 8).