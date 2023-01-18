Lamar Schools cancel athletic events after student dies in crash

All athletic events at Lamar Schools have been canceled this week after 16-year-old Ashlynn Barnes was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

LAMAR, Arkansas — Lamar Schools announced it is canceling athletic events for the rest of the week after a student was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

According to the crash report, 16-year-old Ashlynn Barnes was driving her car westbound on State Highway 164 just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 when she lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

Ashlynn was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

"Please keep the Barnes family in your prayers," Lamar Athletics added in their Facebook post.

Lamar Athletic Director Brett Sampley says they are heartbroken about the passing of Ashlynn.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Ashlynn. She played a major part in so many coaches' and players' lives, she was warm hearted, and a great kid who left us too soon," Sampley said.

Ashlynn played basketball, ran track and was a member of the bowling team. She was also the district champion high jump winner in track and finished third in the state track meet.

Sampley says she was a true competitor who loved to compete.

Link Church hosted a prayer vigil Wednesday night in the parking lot of the former Clarksville Cinema.

Lamar Schools have canceled classes Monday, Jan. 23, to allow staff and students to attend Ashlynn's funeral.

