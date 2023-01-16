One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

On Saturday, 74-year-old John L. Ermann died after crashing his trike motorcycle on Highway 127 in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.

The report states that Ermann tried to bring the trike back onto the roadway and overcorrected, causing him to spin sideways and overturn.

Ermann was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

