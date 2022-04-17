Kids enjoy Easter egg hunt at Naturals game

An Easter egg hunt was held after the Naturals’ game Sunday, April 17.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Baseball is one of America’s pastimes. This Easter, baseball at Arvest Ballpark was a little more colorful.

Following the Easter Sunday afternoon matchup between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Wichita Wind Surge, kids of all ages were invited down to the field for a unique type of egg hunt.

Children, with baskets in hand, lined up along the left-field track eager to track down eggs full of their favorite Easter candy.

“I’m just pumped up,” said Wyatt Jackson, one of the kids participating in the egg hunt.

Dozens of kids raced into the outfield scooping up as many eggs as they could for an egg hunt, unlike many others.

However, one parent says the memory of Sunday’s egg hunt would be the highlight of this Easter with her family.

“I think it’s a great memory. We don’t have a lot of family here, my husband and I are from the east coast, so just spending the day here as a family and watching them out on the field is not something you generally get to do, so seeing them out there, I’m really excited to see that.”

