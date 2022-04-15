Local events happening this Easter weekend

There are several events happening this Easter weekend throughout our area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Easter weekend is here and whether you're going to church, spending time with family or looking for some activities there's plenty to do.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 on Dickson and the Fayetteville Square for adults.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Pea Ridge Stadium at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Easter Egg Hunt at New Life Church in Fayetteville Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Easterfest 2022 1 p.m. at S 13th Street in Rogers.

Easter egg hunt at Bogle Park after the softball game on Sunday, April 17.

Easter Egg Hunt, Centerton. April 16, noon.

Candy-filled eggs, bounce houses, food, cotton candy, face painting and the Easter bunny. It's free to the public, no registration is needed.

First Baptist Church Fayetteville, four egg hunt locations, Saturday, April 16, 10:30 a.m. Root Elementary, Butterfield Elementary, Salem Park and Rodney Ryan Park. Easter storytime, preschool hunt, elementary hunt. They’ll have 6,000 eggs at each of their four locations

The Great Downtown Rogers Egg Hunt, April 14-17. Woof and Wander will be hiding a number of plastic eggs in and around Downtown Rogers. (See Map). Each one contains a dog-friendly treat and a ticket with a number corresponding to the prize you win. Between the dates of April 14-17 (Thursday to Sunday) you and your pup can wander around downtown in search of the eggs.

