U.S. Easter spending forecast at $29.8 billion, down 3.7% from 2021

A total of 80% of Americans said they plan to celebrate Easter, with 51% planning in-person celebrations, according to the NRF.

U.S. consumers are expected to spend $20.6 billion for Easter holiday travel, clothes, and events including egg hunts and Sunday dinner. The National Retail Federation in cooperation with Prosper Insights said spending is forecast to be 3.7% lower this year compared with 2021.

“Consumers are eager to return to their pre-pandemic holiday traditions, particularly as it relates to purchasing food and gifts for in-person celebrations this Easter,” said NRF CEO Matthew Shay. “Friends and family want to be together, and consumers are willing to spend money to make these events memorable.”

