Keep Fort Smith Beautiful to host Spring 2022 Great Arkansas Cleanup

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Keep Fort Smith Beautiful (KFSB) will be hosting the Spring 2022 Great Arkansas Cleanup next month.

The event will take place on April 23 at the Farmer's Market Parking Lot in Downtown Fort Smith.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup is a state-wide initiative to clean up in every county in the state. It is promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful with the goal of keeping Arkansas clean, green, and beautiful.

The cleanup is a rewarding experience for those who take part.

"I have taken part in the Great Arkansas Cleanup for several years now and it has been a very rewarding experience," said long-time KFSB Board Member, David Roberts. "I usually spend an hour or so, working along one of the streets of Fort Smith. When I'm done, looking around at the results is satisfying. Then when I return to the collection site, I get to see how much litter all the other volunteers have picked up - that makes this event so rewarding!"

The cleanup will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers must stop by to pick up the cleaning supplies provided by Keep Arkansas Beautiful and check in on behalf of their organization. Afterward, volunteers may proceed to pick up trash anywhere in Fort Smith and bring back the garbage collected by noon. The City of Fort Smith will provide the trash dumpsters.

KFSB volunteers went above and beyond in the recent cleanup.

"Last year the volunteers picked up so much trash that it required a second dumpster to hold it all," said Roberts.

Besides enriching the local community, the Great Arkansas Cleanup also has a celebratory spirit to it, "We are excited to partner with GAC again and do our part to make our town cleaner and greener," added KFSB Treasurer, Megan Raynor. "We would like to invite all Fort Smith citizens to come and help with the cleanup on April 23rd, it is a great way to celebrate Earth Day."

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup will be included as an option for the April 21st United Way Day of Caring event for the first time. Employees can choose to help pick up litter as one of their possible projects. Click here to register.

