City of Gravette to host 2022 spring cleanup

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The City of Gravette's spring cleanup will take place from March 28-April 2.
Dumpsters will be available for residents at no cost with proof of residency.
The self-service drop-off will be at the Old Bus Barn located at 406 Charlotte St. SE.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. or until the dumpsters are full.
Items not accepted include:
- Tires
- Electronics
- Flammable liquids
- Paint
- Coolant
Click here for more information.