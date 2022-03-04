City of Gravette to host 2022 spring cleanup

Free dumpsters will be available to those who live within city limits to drop off their unwanted trash with proof of residency.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The City of Gravette's spring cleanup will take place from March 28-April 2.

Dumpsters will be available for residents at no cost with proof of residency.

The self-service drop-off will be at the Old Bus Barn located at 406 Charlotte St. SE.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. or until the dumpsters are full.

Items not accepted include:

Tires

Electronics

Flammable liquids

Paint

Coolant

