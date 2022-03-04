Oklahoma's 33rd annual TRASH-OFF now open for registration

The statewide cleanup event is set for April 16.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma's 33rd annual TRASH-OFF is now open for registration. TRASH-OFF is part of the Great American Cleanup which is the nation's largest community improvement program.

The event will take place on April 16 statewide. The Great American Cleanup is open to all communities and volunteers through May 31.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are partners in the event with the goal to keep Oklahoma free of litter. ODOT includes TRASH-OFF in its vision of getting rid of trash on state highways and interstates.

In 2021, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful partnered with 138 Great American Cleanup community events collecting nearly 3 million pounds of litter. This resulted in nearly 6,000 miles of clean roads.

Volunteer efforts throughout the year saved the state over $5 million a year in cleanup savings.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers who continue to keep our communities beautiful,” said ODOT Beautification Coordinator Melody Johnson. “I am amazed at the increase in numbers and the pride each of these groups take in keeping the state litter-free.”

TRASH-OFF supplies such as trash bags, water donations, and cash grants are provided by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. Participants are advised to use gloves at all times, practice social distancing, limit groups to 10-20 individuals and keep any children closely supervised when participating in the cleanup.

Keep America Beautiful recognized ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with the National 2021 State Agency Partnership Recognition Award for its continued involvement with the Great American Cleanup. Both ODOT and OTA also earned this award in 2020.