Inclusive playground planned for Creekmore Park; homeless service plan again tabled

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously approved spending $548,853 on a new inclusive playground at Creekmore Park. The Parks and Recreation department has removed an old structure at the park, which had been there for more than 20 years and had fallen in disrepair.

“We could no longer get replacement parts, and therefore, it was no longer compliant,” said Doug Reinart, director of Parks and Recreation. “With our direction of inclusivity, this new playground will also be an inclusive playground and encompass the same footprint as the old one.”

ACS Playground Adventures, Inc. will install a playground that will feature a variety of amenities designed for individuals of all abilities, including multi-play artificial turf in lieu of the traditional wood fiber mulch, Reinart said in a memo on the playground.

