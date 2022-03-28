Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series bringing free concerts to the River Valley

Every Thursday from May 12-July 14, there will be a free concert at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A free music series is bringing 10 musical acts to downtown Fort Smith starting this May.

Nonprofit organization 64.6 Downtown has received a grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to help bring music to the park. They are partnering with the City of Fort Smith to bring a diverse roster of artists to Riverfront Park.

The family-friendly concerts begin May 12 and are free to the public. There will be several genres of music including Norteño, Indie rock, jazz, R&B, folk, and a combo of bluegrass with hip hop.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation partners with towns across the U.S. to help activate underused public spaces.

The concerts will happen every Thursday from May 12-July 14 at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith. The park will open at 6 p.m. and the musical opener will perform at 7 p.m. with the headliners taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, pets and picnic baskets.

Click here for the full lineup of musical artists.

