Hiker goes missing at Buffalo National River

The Newton County Sheriff's Office received a report on October 28 around 9 p.m. of an overdue hiker who failed to return from a trail at Buffalo National River.

67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith from Baton Rogue, LA was reported missing after he didn't return from a planned hike on the Hemmed-In-Hollow Trail on Thursday, October 27.

Mr. Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Officials with the sheriff's office have teamed up with park rangers, Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers, Mennonite Disaster Services, and Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search Specialists to search.

Rainy conditions caused the search to be temporarily postponed, and no further volunteers are needed at this time.

If you have any information about Mr. Smith's whereabouts, please contact Buffalo National River’s emergency dispatch personnel at (888) 692-1162.

Park rangers urged hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted hiking trips— for example, the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail is steep and rugged.