Police: Woman facing murder charges reported missing in Benton County

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman accused of murdering her husband.

Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 170 pounds and has short black hair.

Officials say she is believed to be headed to northeastern Oklahoma but has ties in southwestern Missouri.

According to court records in McDonald County, Missouri, Wynn was out of jail on a $100,000 bond pending her hearings on a case where she faces charges of 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the case stems from the shooting of her husband in November of 2021.

Court records show she pleaded not guilty on June 16, 2022, and she was scheduled for a pre-trial conference in this case on Sept. 15, 2022.

Wynn's bond was revoked on Aug. 14 and a warrant was issued for her arrest. According to the McDonald County Circuit Court, the warrant was issued because she "violated conditions of release by failing to report to pre-trial services."

The MCSO wrote the following statement on Facebook:

"Please be on the lookout for Dawn Wynn. Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections from the prosecuting attorney, Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release where she had to check in by telephone. She is accused of murder and armed criminal action stemming from the shooting of her husband. She should be considered dangerous and could be armed. She is accused of, and charged with shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318 or your local law enforcement agency. Exercise caution and do not approach!"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532.

