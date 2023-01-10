Grit Fest held in Northwest Arkansas

The festival is for transgender men and women, cisgender women and nonbinary riders of all abilities and backgrounds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Grit Fest, a three-day Mountain Biking Festival was held in Fayetteville this weekend.

The festival is for transgender men and women, cisgender women and nonbinary riders of all abilities and backgrounds.

The event raises money annually for All Bikes Welcome (ABW), a nonprofit organization with a mission of creating more racial and gender diversity in cycling.

"Our festival is really focused on people who have never been on a mountain bike. So, I believe this year we'll have had 15 people who have never even touched a mountain bike before this weekend who are walking away with all the skills they need to get back on the trail and we're really excited about that," said Rachel Olzer, executive director of ABW.

Olzer says All Bikes Welcome offers year-round events.

