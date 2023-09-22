Latinas en Bici creates cycling community for Hispanic women in the area

The organization looks to create a community of Latinas who are interested in cycling and building a welcoming space for themselves in the cycling world.

ROGERS, Ark — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, one group in northwest Arkansas is working to build a stronger community through biking.

Latinas en Bici (Latinas on Bikes), a nonprofit that hosts bike rides for Latinas, held an organized bike ride at Northwest Arkansas Community College on Sept. 20

The organization, which started in 2019, works to provide a space where people could feel represented in our area.

Organizers say they also want to advance bicycling, empower people, and create healthier and happier communities.

Tania Cardenas, a member of the organization, says the group helps the Latin American community in the area feel welcome to enjoy cycling. Through its rides, health, nutrition, cycling and technical training, Latinas can feel like a part of a community the is not as easily accessible due to language and culture barriers.

“We're helping them feel like they belong, we're providing services for them and a space for them with their language in mind and their culture. So that hasn't existed here before, and it's we're getting even better, and we're growing, and we're proud to be there to create a space for them,” Cardenas said.

Another member, Maria Herrera, highlighted the importance of the group bringing together Latinas.

“We just want to make them feel empowered and make them feel like they're seen and just provide us more communion and for them to be out and enjoy the beautiful trails that northwest Arkansas has,” she said.

The group has bike rides every Wednesday and you can find the group on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know of all their rides, classes, and activities.

