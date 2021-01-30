Goodwill searching for owners of baby memory box donated in Bella Vista

The memory box was among some donations at a store in Bella Vista. It contained some special items that belonged to a child who passed away.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is reaching out for the public's help to find the owner of a special memory box.

According to Goodwill, the memory box was among some donations at a store in Bella Vista. It contained some special items that belonged to a child who passed away.

Out of respect for the family, Goodwill chose not to post pictures of the items.

They say the items lead them to believe the child was born at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

The date on the box is 11-23-01.