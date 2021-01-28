x
Over $8.5 million bid approved to resurface Rogers Ave. from I-540 to Massard Rd.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to Rogers Ave. from I-540 to Massard Rd., according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The purpose of this project is to resurface 13.3 miles of Hwy. 22 starting at Interstate 540 and traveling eastward.

The $8,698,833.35 contract was awarded to Forsgren, Inc. of Fort Smith

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, and expected to be completed mid-2021.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov

