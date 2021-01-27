ACLU of Ark. calls for Benton Co. sheriff to restore access to reading material in jail

Inmates have been denied all reading material, with the exception of the Bible and other religious material, since the sheriff implemented a book ban last fall.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Jan. 27, the ACLU of Arkansas demanded that the Benton County Sheriff restore access to reading material.

According to the ACLU of Arkansas, the book ban violates the First Amendment rights of incarcerated people.

“Incarcerated people have a right to access books and other information, which provide a lifeline to the outside world,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “The Benton County jail’s book ban is cruel, unnecessary, and counterproductive – hindering the rehabilitation and constitutional rights of the people detained there. Contrary to statements made by the sheriff’s office, access to reading material is not a ‘privilege,’ it is a right protected by the First Amendment and affirmed by the courts. This book ban must be lifted immediately.”