Frisco Inferno returning to Downtown Rogers

The Frisco Inferno event will return with its 6th annual BBQ competition, live music and beer garden.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rotary Club of Downtown welcomes back its Frisco Inferno event that will feature a Barbecue competition, food tasting, vendors, and additional activities.

Frisco Inferno will take place Sept. 25 near S. 1st Street and W. Poplar Street ion Downtown Rogers and will offer the Northwest Arkansas community the opportunity to vote for their favorite pork prepared by teams of corporate groups, backyard barbecue experts and restaurant owners.

This year is Frisco Inferno's 6th annual barbecue competition and will Feature The People's Food Tasting ticketed event, taking place from 1 pm. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25. The Frisco inferno Barbecue Competition has served food during past events like the Frisco Festival and Bikes, Blues & Barbecues.

Additional activities will include live music, a beer garden and information about the Rotary Club has to the community's health and wellness. Live music will take place on the Butterfield Stage in the newly renovated Railyard Park.

Frisco Inferno event list includes:

Awards for People's Choice and Judges' Choice More information at www.friscoinferno.com.

Rotary Beer Garden in expanded space From 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Live Music on the Butterfield Stage with space for social distancing Noon – 10:00 p.m. www.railyardlive.com Akeem Kemp Band presented by Kingsford Charcoal www.kingsford.com/preserve-the-pit



The Rotary Club says it is working with the local community to offer COVID-19 vaccination information during the event. There will be masks and hand sanitizing stations with provisions for moving through the check-in lines and food-tasting being implemented.

“Rotary is taking action in response to the pandemic as our club supports COVID-19 vaccination and continued prevention efforts at home and around the world," said McLeod. "Tapping into decades of experience in bringing polio to the brink of eradication, Rotary members worldwide are helping health authorities communicate lifesaving information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, combatting misinformation, and supporting fair and equal access to vaccines."