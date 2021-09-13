Mission: Healthy Baby addresses the unique needs of military families

This baby shower program provides military families free pregnancy and newborn health information and support services.

ARKANSAS, USA — Mission: Healthy Baby is a program specifically designed to meet the unique needs of military families, who often have to sacrifice a great deal with many relocating away from their support systems.

"Being in the military – whether as a serviceperson or as the partner of a serviceperson – can cause extra stress," said the March of Dimes on Mission: Healthy Baby. "Very high levels of stress, such as the stress caused by a deployment, may contribute to premature birth or low birth weight in full-term babies."

This concern is why the March of Dimes created the Mission: Healthy Baby program with addition to resources and health information, families will be "showered" with donated products.

The goal of this program is to provide free pregnancy and newborn education along with support services and baby supplies to help military moms and families have healthy, full-term babies.

This year's event will be virtual and shower over 1,00 moms with education and baby items to defray costs of baby essentials. Moms will also have the chance to network with other moms-to-be and learn about support networks that have been set up for specific needs, including online resources.

The timeline of events begins with registration with 'Becoming a Mom' session beginning in late September through October. These sessions are free online education classes for moms where additional gifts will be given away.

The National Virtual Military shower will be on November 13 and moms must attend to receive free baby items that will be shi[[ed directly to their homes 4 to 6 weeks after the shower. To register for this year's Virtual Military baby Shower, please click here.

To be eligible to attend the military family must have a rank of E5 or below and be pregnant at the time of the shower.

For more information about Mission: Healthy Baby, please contact Meredith Repik at mrepik@marchofdimes.org or call 843-614-3355.