OG&E crews reunite with families in Arkansas, Oklahoma after being deployed to Louisiana

OG&E crews returned home after assisting with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) crews have returned to their homes in Arkansas and Oklahoma after assisting with restoration during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

A 270-member team of line workers, contractors, vegetation management personnel and support staff with Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reunited with their families on Monday (Sept. 13) after making considerable progress the past two weeks in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, on a 16-day deployment.

OG&E crews were deployed to Louisiana in late Aug. at utility Entergy’s request after Hurricane Ida left approximately 950,000 customers without power.

The team replaced 110 poles, including significant repairs to damaged infrastructures such as traffic lights in their designated community.

Over the past 16 days, the OG&E teams drove nearly 200,000 miles during their 16-hour workdays, according to a Sept. 14 OG&E press release.

“We appreciate the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Louisiana and help restore power that is vital for many people affected by Hurricane Ida,” said Chad Guthrie, Manager of Distribution Construction with OG&E. “Our team has worked tirelessly to restore power in challenging conditions as quickly and safely as possible the past two weeks. Our priority is for our linemen to return to their families safely. We are pleased to share we made it home without injury.”