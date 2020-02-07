Fire departments stay busy on the 4th dealing with injuries and fires

Rogers Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins says the best thing you can do if choosing to shoot your own, is using common sense.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Fourth of July is a busy holiday for fire departments, as they are dealing with both injury calls and fire calls.

With the COVID-19 pandemic many firework shows are canceled or modified and more people may choose to light off fireworks from home.

This could create more calls for the departments.

Rogers Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins says the best thing you can do if choosing to shoot your own, is using common sense.

He recommends having a water bucket or a fire extinguisher near.

He also says to keep kids away from fireworks because they may not be familiar with them and can get hurt.

He says to make sure you have a safe and happy holiday, follow the directions on the firework packaging and be ready for anything.

“Fireworks are not to be used in a way that is not recommended by the manufacturer. That’s a good way to get somebody hurt or to start a fire. And then you have to be prepared for the unexpected. It’s good to have a bucket of water, Fire extinguisher and garden hose in case something does catch fire,” he said.