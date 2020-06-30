x
local

July 4th events where you live

Locals are adjusting their Fourth of July events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Northwest Arkansas

Farmington:

  • Saturday, July 4, at dark. Rheas Mill Road near Randall Lynch Middle School. Social distancing needs to be observed.  

Fayetteville:

  • Friday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m. at Butterfield Trail Village (1923 Joyce Blvd.)
  • Friday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m. at Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club (3728 Old Missouri Rd.)
  • Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m. at Fayetteville Country Club (3335 Country Club Drive)

Rogers:

  • Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the parking lot adjacent to Hunt Tower in Rogers, visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart AMP.


River Valley

Fort Smith: 

  • Saturday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The traveling party train will make six stops to city parks and the Reserve at Chaffee Crossing. Click here for a full schedule.

