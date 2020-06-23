City of Rogers team with Walmart Amp to bring 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be a socially distant celebration, visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart AMP.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers and the Walmart AMP are joining forces to make sure the Northwest Arkansas community still has fireworks to enjoy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be a socially distant celebration visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart AMP including the Pinnacle Mall parking lot on the east side of I-49.

Fireworks will be launched from the parking lot adjacent to Hunt Tower in Rogers starting at 9:30 p.m.

The show will last about 25 minutes.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, people are urged to stay in their cars.

Patrons can tune in to KIX 104 for a patriotic-themed playlist to accompany the fireworks show.

The Walmart AMP will be closed to the public during the fireworks.