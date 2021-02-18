x
Four Northwest Arkansas restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021' list

NWA showed up to support their favorite local restaurants and delivered, helping restaurants in Johnson, Rogers, Bentonville and Fayetteville make the list.
Credit: Wright's Barbecue

JOHNSON, Arkansas — RELATED: Locally owned BBQ restaurant’s signature meat rub hits Walmart shelves next week

Havana Tropical Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant featuring homemade Cuban specialties, traditional Cuban fare, mojitos and Latin music, is located blocks away from the Historic Downtown Rogers.

Sushi House is a Japanese cuisine restaurant located in Bentonville at the intersection of Moberly Ln. and 14th St.

Khana Indian Grill is located at 2101 N College Ave. in Fayetteville.

The number one spot for the 2021 list went to Kelley Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in Harpers Ferry, WV.

A full blog post on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 can be found here.

