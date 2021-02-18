Four Northwest Arkansas restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021' list

JOHNSON, Arkansas — RELATED: Locally owned BBQ restaurant’s signature meat rub hits Walmart shelves next week
Havana Tropical Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant featuring homemade Cuban specialties, traditional Cuban fare, mojitos and Latin music, is located blocks away from the Historic Downtown Rogers.
Sushi House is a Japanese cuisine restaurant located in Bentonville at the intersection of Moberly Ln. and 14th St.
Khana Indian Grill is located at 2101 N College Ave. in Fayetteville.
The number one spot for the 2021 list went to Kelley Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in Harpers Ferry, WV.
A full blog post on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 can be found here.