Finalists for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced

More than 2,000 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the fifth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Finalists for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have now been announced, and many locals are included on the list.

The Division of Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.

This was a nearly 40% increase year-over-year.

In a year of unknowns, support for the restaurant and food industry in the state is more important than ever.

Nominations were accepted from the public during the month of October in the following five categories:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Proprietor of the Year

Food-Themed Event

People’s Choice

Gone But Not Forgotten

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Feb. 22, 2021.

Local finalists include:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

This award recognizes those long-standing restaurants that have become legendary attractions in

Arkansas.

AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)

Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)

Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)

Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)

Proprietor of the Year

This award honors a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner in Arkansas who has made significant achievements in the food industry.

Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)

Food-Themed Events

This award honors a community food-themed event or festival that makes our state a great place to live and visit.

Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Remembers the collective culinary legacy of a once-and-always influential Arkansas restaurant that has since ceased operations.

Dairy Hollow House (Carroll County)