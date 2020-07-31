Locally owned BBQ restaurant’s signature meat rub hits Walmart shelves next week

Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson started as a food truck serving NWA, and next week its signature ‘Meat Rub Flavor: 100’ will be regional Walmart shelves.

JOHNSON, Ark. — On Friday (July 31) Wright’s Barbecue announced on Facebook that its signature ‘Meat Rub Flavor: 100’ is hitting regional Walmart shelves next week.

Wright's Barbecue is a locally owned barbecue restaurant that started as a food truck serving Northwest Arkansas before moving into a little white house in Johnson.

Some stores are already putting the meat rub out, according to Wright’s Barbecue, and can be found on Walmart spice aisles.

The restaurant says it smokes its meat over an open flame in a pit using pecan wood from downed central Arkansas trees.

Wright’s Barbecue also announced that it will be starting a food truck pop-up serious in Bentonville soon in addition to running the Johnson restaurant.

Watch: Wright's BBQ - Promo Video