Locally owned BBQ restaurant’s signature meat rub hits Walmart shelves next week

Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson started as a food truck serving NWA, and next week its signature ‘Meat Rub Flavor: 100’ will be regional Walmart shelves.
Credit: Wright’s Barbecue

JOHNSON, Ark. — On Friday (July 31) Wright’s Barbecue announced on Facebook that its signature ‘Meat Rub Flavor: 100’ is hitting regional Walmart shelves next week.

Wright's Barbecue is a locally owned barbecue restaurant that started as a food truck serving Northwest Arkansas before moving into a little white house in Johnson.

Some stores are already putting the meat rub out, according to Wright’s Barbecue, and can be found on Walmart spice aisles.

Credit: Wright’s Barbecue

The restaurant says it smokes its meat over an open flame in a pit using pecan wood from downed central Arkansas trees.

Wright’s Barbecue also announced that it will be starting a food truck pop-up serious in Bentonville soon in addition to running the Johnson restaurant.

Watch: Wright's BBQ - Promo Video

For more information visit wrightsbarbecue.com or call (479) 313-8618.

