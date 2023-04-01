x
Fort Smith police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

Fort Smith police announced they are searching for a 13-year-old boy last seen on Jan. 4.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced they are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Jan. 4.

Ferris Thweatt is described by police as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ferris was reportedly last seen wearing brown house slippers, red sweatpants, and a cream-colored hoodie.

Police said he may be traveling with his biological mother, 31-year-old Desire Mitchell. You are asked to call 479-709-5100 with any information that can help police locate him and verify his safety.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

    

