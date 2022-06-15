Top stories in Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley for 2022

As we approach 2023, we're taking a look back at the top headlines and some of the biggest stories from 2022.

As 2022 comes to an end, we're taking a look back at the top stories that made headlines in our area this past year.

On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison on one count of receiving child pornography.

His defense team submitted the documents to the judge and multiple letters from people within the community giving him a recommendation of character.

With his sentencing pushed back, Duggar's attorney's made a final plea of his character in May of 2022 saying he has lived an "admirable life" and should not be sentenced "greater than necessary."

With the acquittal still pending in federal court, Duggar's attorney's asked to push back his April 5 sentencing date citing COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to meet with Duggar.

In January 2022, Duggar's attorney's sought a new trial or acquittal arguing that prosecutors failed to present evidence that the former “19 Kids and Counting” star “knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” which they say is a necessary element for a conviction.

In December 2021, the former reality TV star was found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography . At that time he was immediately taken into custody until his sentencing date.

Josh Duggar's trial ended with a guilty verdict in December of 2021, but he wasn't sentenced for his crimes until May 25, 2022.

The special prosecutor requested to look into whether charges would be filed against Worcester, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean, filed the charges against Worcester on Dec. 1.

Officer Riddle also involved in the investigation is still on administrative leave.

The two deputies were fired more than a month after the investigation into the incident was launched.

Deputy Zack King, corporal Levi White, and Mulberry officer Thell Riddle were suspended after the video came to light and Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and local officials.

The man, Randal Worcester, is now facing six charges related to the incident that day, including battery and resisting arrest.

The video of the violent arrest caused a backlash when it went viral online.

On August 21, 2022, bystanders captured video of two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer holding a man down on the ground, kneeling on him and slamming his face to the ground.

Spokesperson for Sanders, Judd Deere, explained to our content partners KTHV that "With this being Arkansas’ first Republican to-Republican gubernatorial transition, the two agreed that it presents incredible opportunities to continue to move the state forward and unleash new, bold reforms."

She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas Governor, beating out Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history in November 2022 as she will become Arkansas' first female governor.

Experts with the University of Arkansas (U of A) System Division of Agriculture say that the worms were reported in at least 10 Arkansas counties, including parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Hammerhead worms are not new to the Natural State, but a rise in sightings in July 2022 lead to several questions about the invasive species.

Ashley Bush Murder : Missouri couple charged in the death of a pregnant Arkansas woman

Pregnant Arkansas woman Ashley Bush was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a Missouri woman who wanted to claim Bush's unborn child as her own.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, she kidnapped Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own.

According to court records, Amber allegedly took Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville, Missouri. The indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.

Amber's husband Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that he assisted Amber, in order to "hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment," knowing she had committed the kidnapping resulting in the death of Bush.

The two will remain innocent until proven guilty by a federal grand jury.

On Nov. 28, Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

Days later, Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of Bush.

A pretrial conference for Amber and Jamie Waterman was originally set for Dec. 14 and the federal jury trial was set for January 9, 2023, in Springfield, Missouri. On Dec. 12, the pretrial conference was vacated and the jury trial was pushed to June 5, 2023.