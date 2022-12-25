Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith

The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Police say there is currently one victim who was taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

FSPD says this is an active investigation and more details will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FSPD at 479-709-5000 or 911 if it is an emergency.

