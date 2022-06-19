Fort Smith murder still unsolved after 6 years

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — June 18, 2022, marked six years since 22-year-old Jimmy Ray Yocum was killed in Fort Smith.

Yocum was stabbed in his apartment on June 18, 2016. Fort Smith Police say they found him stabbed several times in the stomach and back and later died in the hospital.

Two men attacked Yocum outside his apartment after demanding money and followed him inside where they killed him, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000.

