Fort Smith metro building permit values up 65.4% in March

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith, Greenwood, and Van Buren had a combined $32.871 million in building permits in March, up 65.4% from the $19.879 million issued by the cities in March 2021. The value is down 63.8% from $90.808 million in February but above the $30.554 million in January.

At $136.894 million, year-to-date building activity is more than double the first quarter 2021 values of $64.29 million.

Fort Smith issued 195 permits in March with a value of $24.87 million, a drop of 32.6% from the $36.873 million value of 134 permits issued in February but up 45.8% from the $17.06 million on 205 permits issued in March 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, Fort Smith issued $90.252 million in building permits, up 70% from the $53.09 million in building permits issued in the first three months of 2021.

