Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith now open

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The opening of Fort Smith Public School’s Peak Innovation Center finally opened for students Monday (March 28). Numerous “construction challenges” delayed the opening, which was expected in August, but when students returned from Spring Break on Monday, they did so in the new building.

Students from Northside and Southside high schools joined students from across the area enrolled in the Western Arkansas Technical Center program through the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

“At the Peak Innovation Center, students complete college courses and earn credentials while still attending high school,” said Dr. Latisha Settlage, dean of the College of Business and Industry at UAFS. “Through WATC, we can offer concurrent credits that not only bolster college portfolios and shorten the timeline to earning bachelor’s degrees, but which also lead to completion of technical certificates, certificates of proficiency, and even associate degrees in high-demand fields while students are still in high school.”

