Fort Smith to host games and events at National Night Out on October 3

FORT SMITH, Ark — Grab your flashlights and mark your festive fall calendars because Fort Smith has set the date for its National Night Out (NNO) event for Oct. 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Central Mall parking lot.

NNO is a get-together hosted across the fall season for the purpose of building relationships between citizens and law enforcement within neighborhoods across the nation.

According to the City of Fort Smith, over 15,000 communities across the world will join together to celebrate NNO at some point this season. Nationally, 37 million people will unite in an effort to promote crime, drug, and violence prevention, awareness, and education, while also showcasing the partnerships between local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and residents.

Fort Smith is promising free hot dogs, chips, and drinks at the event with bounce houses, a dunk tank, face painting, door prizes, various law enforcement and first responder vehicle displays, community resource booths, and more.

