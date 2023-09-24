Man arrested in Johnson Co. after search of his home finds "explosive device"

The suspect is identified as Tristan Justice, who officials say was on probation for "previous weapon charges."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One man was arrested in Johnson County for multiple charges including possession of explosives, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reports.

The suspect is identified as Tristan Justice, who officials say was on probation for "previous weapon charges."

JCSO says on Sept. 21, they received "credible information" that Justice had "produced devices designed to inflict harm to persons, mainly law enforcement."

According to JCSO, investigators saw justice driving a vehicle and "observed traffic infractions" on Highway 21 near Clarksville. Officials conducted a traffic stop for the "infractions," and because he was on a suspended driver's license, JCSO says.

Because Justice has "a warrantless search waiver on file," a search was conducted on his vehicle. Investigators reported finding "devices described as booby traps." A search was then conducted at Justice's home where investigators found an explosive device. The device was confirmed to be homemade by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tabacco and Firearms and the Fort Smith Bomb Squad.

A second search warrant was conducted by crews the next morning where they found:

Drug paraphernalia

Methamphetamine

Additional booby trap devices

A device that contained: "projectiles, black powder, and an ignition source."

A device with a shotgun shell

Materials consistent with "the construction of explosive devices."

When interviewed, Justice admitted to making the devices. Justice was charged with the following felonies:

Possession of a booby trap

Criminal use of a prohibited weapon

Criminal possession of explosive material or a destructive device

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while suspended

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device