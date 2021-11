According to the Fort Smith Fire Department, the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage of the home.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a residential fire at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of Irving St. and were able to successfully put the fire out.

