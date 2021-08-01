Fort Smith fire and police departments see no operational impact from COVID-19 cases

Fort Smith police and fire departments have not experienced problems caused by absence due to quarantines and illness.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Though Arkansas continues to see growing numbers of new COVID-19 cases daily, operations by those who keep Fort Smith safe – the police and fire departments – have not experienced problems caused by absence due to quarantines and illness.

Arkansas reported 2,318 new cases of COVID Thursday (Aug. 26). Sebastian County had 1,047 active cases Thursday and a 39.3% vaccination rate among those 12 and older, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. Crawford County had 465 active cases with a 39% vaccination rate. According to the ADH, 46.5% of Arkansans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

In March, the Fort Smith Fire Department reported that only 63 of its 145 firefighters had received the vaccine. Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen said he does not know how many of the remaining 82 have since been vaccinated.