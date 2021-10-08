How to prevent house fires caused by pets

According to NFPA, pets or wild animals have a part in starting about 750 home fires per year that involve cooking equipment, fireplaces and chimneys, space heaters, lamps, bulbs, wiring, and candles.

The NFPA also says to make sure pets are included in your family's wildfire evacuation plan. They suggest pet owners build an evacuation kit for each pet in the household and ensure each kit is a size and weight that can be quickly and easily loaded into a vehicle when packing to evacuate.