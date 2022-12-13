Fort Smith Board of Directors set to vote on 680% pay raise for themselves

This would be the Board of Directors first pay increase since 1967 and would give them a car allowance increase.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors and the mayor could soon be getting a salary increase. The Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on the salary increase on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"It's been 55 years, we had gas 20 cents a gallon back then," said George Catsavis, board member for Ward 4.

This would be the board's first pay increase since 1967. If approved, the pay increase of 680 percent, plus a car allowance increase would go into effect this upcoming January.

Catsavis is pushing for what he calls a cost of living increase—"Just to pay the basics."

It's been a topic of discussion since November 2022.

"The proposal is to raise the salary of the Fort Smith Board of Directors from $1,000 a year to $7,800 a year," said Position 7 and At-Large Board of Director Neal Martin.

This would increase the Board of Directors' monthly pay from around $80 a month to $650 a month.

"Even with this small little increase, we're still behind," Catsavis said. "Little Rock pays theirs $2,000 a month. Fayetteville, Springdale—about $1,500-$1,700 a month."

"Now, am I for it?" Martin asked. "I've gone back and forth, I think I am for it."

Martin says the money would come out of the city's general fund.

"The general fund is funded by sales tax and property tax," he said.

There’s no plan to increase taxes to pay for the raises. The directors 5NEWS spoke with say they are open to hearing from the public. But ultimately, the decision will be left up to the directors and not the voters.

"I think it will be a great idea. However," Martin said about the idea of letting the vote be left up to the people. "It's $30,000 just to hold a vote in the city of Fort Smith."

Vice Mayor Jarred Rego posted on Facebook last night, saying he believes the process should be handled in a better way, including suggesting the formation of a “citizen evaluation committee” to review the board’s work and offer proposals about any possible salary adjustments.

5NEWS reached out to Rego but he wasn’t available to speak.

There is no timeline for directors to vote on the salary increase, but if approved tomorrow, it would go into effect on the first of January.

The board will also vote on a salary increase for the mayor. It would be the first pay increase since 1998, raising the pay from $10,000 to $30,000 a year. They will also discuss the city's operating budget for the fiscal 2023 year.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device